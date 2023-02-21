A photo shows the yacht that grounded at Honolua Bay on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kākoʻo Haleakalā)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The yacht that ran aground at the Marine Sanctuary on Maui is leaking diesel fuel. According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, it could be there for a few more days. While efforts are being made to safely remove it, residents say more needs to be done.

Tamara Paltin, Maui resident and president of Save Honolua Coalition, is angry over the grounding of 94-foot luxury yacht, Nakoa that’s been stuck at the Honolua Bay Marine Sanctuary since Monday, Feb. 20.

“We want this person held accountable, and we want to know what we can do to never let this happened again,” Paltin said.

According to the yachts owner Jim Jones, they were getting ready to go back to Lahaina Harbor around 5:30 a.m. when the mooring snapped.

The eight boaters onboard were safely brought to shore, but attempts to remove the vessel by Jones during high tide were unsuccessful.

The situation intensified Tuesday morning when a sheen of diesel fuel was seen in the waters surrounding the vessel.

“So that’s one of the worst things that we feared already has happened,” Paltin said.

DLNR said the fuel pumps have been shut off and booms will be put in place to prevent more diesel from contaminating the surrounding area.

The US Coast Guard said they’ve federalized mitigation efforts to prevent additional environmental pollution.

Once the fuel and other hazardous chemicals are removed from the vessel, the Coast Guard will release it back to Jones and he’ll be responsible for removing it. If he doesn’t come up with a satisfactory plan, DLNR said the state will remove it and Jones will have to pay for it.

Until then, the vessel is still rocking back and forth along the fragile reef.

According to DLNR, they’ve already found at least 30 coral and live rock damaged and say even more could be hurt but they won’t know until the vessel’s gone.

Paltin said they need get it out of there as soon as possible because a swell is expected this weekend and its grounded next to a popular surf break.

“There’s a forecasted swell coming, so it does damage to the reef or breaks up the boat and all the little pieces of the boat are scattered throughout the Bay.”

In a statement DLNR first deputy Laura Kaakua said:

“We understand everyone’s frustration with the grounding and harm to the reef at Honolua, a bay with abundant marine life that’s loved by many residents of Maui and visitors alike. Wednesday, the focus will be defueling the vessel, and then we can turn to efficient removal with the least additional damage possible.”

According to DLNR, an investigation has been launched into what caused the grounding. The boat owner is facing serious fines, not only for damage to the environment but additional fines could be levied depending what the investigation uncovers