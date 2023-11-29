HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced that the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will have some service disruptions for interisland flights.

According to HDOT, all aircraft arriving to and departing from Honolulu will be diverted to Runway 26L between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Friday, Dec. 8.

The diversions are set in place so that Runway 8L can have remediation work done. Not to worry though; the other three runways will remain open, with diminished capacity, during peak travel hours.

This means that interisland flights arriving on Runway 26L may experience flight delays due to increased activity.

“HDOT is coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration and interisland carriers to minimize potential flight schedule disruptions associated with this work,” explained a spokesperson for HDOT. “Travelers are advised that some interisland flights may be delayed due to the runway closure and weather conditions and to plan accordingly.”

HDOT said that all scheduled work is contingent on weather conditions allowing for the remediation work.

“The need for remediation work on 18 concrete panels within the touchdown area was found where spalling occurred on Runway 8L,” said the HDOT spokesperson. “The remediation will involve removal and reconstruction of 18 panels at no cost to the state.”

While the removal work can be done in the current wet weather, more time may be needed for concrete curing and other construction activities, said HDOT.

“HDOT appreciates the public’s patience with the needed work to ensure the safe operation of HNL,” added the HDOT spokesperson.