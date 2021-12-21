Groundbreaking held for new VA clinic in Kalaeloa

KALAELOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new VA clinic in Kalaeloa on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The new medical building is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Veterans will now have an additional place to get medical care besides the Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center located on the Tripler Army Medical Center grounds.

Officials say the Kalaeloa facility offers primary care services in addition to specialists, mental health care, x-rays, lab services, and a pharmacy.

“Today is a momentous one for the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System and the tens of thousands of local veterans we serve,” said Dr. Adam Robinson, director of VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. “The ALOHA project will allow us to significantly expand the services we offer to our veterans by increasing access to the VA’s advanced technology, top providers, and staff who will bring safe, compassionate, quality care to them.”

The 88,675 square-foot building is called the Advanced Leeward Outpatient Healthcare Access (ALOHA) project.

Groundbreaking for new VA clinic, Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: VAPIHCS)

It project costs $120 million.

Texas-based Hunt Companies, which has been in Hawaii for about 30 years, is the developer.