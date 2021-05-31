Groundbreaking ceremony held in Kapolei for Hawaii’s second State Veterans Home

Gov. David Y. Ige, City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, State Adjutant General, family members of the late Sen. Daniel K. Akaka, a small number of community members, and a Veteran from each war era were on-hand to break ground for the new Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home (SVH) on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Courtesy: Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson / DOD)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home (SVH) in Kapolei on Memorial Day.

The 120-bed facility is scheduled to be completed in April 2023.

Gov. David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, State Adjutant General, family members of the late Sen. Daniel K. Akaka, a small number of community members, and a Veteran from each war era were in attendance.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded the project a $44.7 million federal grant and appropriated $53.7 million in state funds for planning, design, construction and equipment.

The Akaka SVH is open to 85,000 Veterans residing on Oahu and has plans to target both long-term and short-term stay for them, eligible spouses and Gold Star parents.

The Kapolei facility will also offer geriatric mental health/dementia/Alzheimer’s care, rehabilitation therapies, hospice, respite and adult day care.