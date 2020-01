HONOLULU (KHON2) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for the city’s next off-leash dog park.

This one will be in Waipahu at the makai end of the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

The nearly 13,000 square-foot space will include fenced in areas for large and small dogs, drinking fountains and will be ADA accessible.

The dog park is expected to be finished by this fall.