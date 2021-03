LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – After a decade of planning, work has begun on a new gym at Kaua’i High School.

The $21million project will seat 1,600 people that’s double the amount of seats it currently holds.

It will also feature a dedicated wrestling and cheerleading room, four team locker rooms, two locker rooms for officials, ticket booth, kitchen and food court.

It’s expected to be completed by April 1, 2023.

The school’s current gym was built in 1939.