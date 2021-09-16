Groundbreaking ceremony for new affordable senior apartments project is being held in downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Groundbreaking Ceremony for a $88 million 20-story “Kokua Senior Living Affordable Apartments” is held on 1192 Alakea Street on Sept. 16 with Governor David Ige at 10 a.m.

Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation’s (HHFDC) Executive Director Denise Iseri-Matsubara, and members of the development team will also be apart of the groundbreaking event.

The new affordable housing project for seniors will be jointly developed by Costa of Gardena, California and Coastal Rim Properties of Honolulu.

The project was designed by SVA Architects and is being built by Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company.

The 20-story building will be located in downtown Honolulu’s Central Business District (CBD) and the community will offer 222 residential studio apartments for rent, plus two manager’s units, with studios ranging from 260 to 330 square feet.

It is designed for seniors 55 years and older with household incomes at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).