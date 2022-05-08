MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was a celebratory air at the Stan Sheriff arena on Sunday, May 8.

After back-to-back national championships and an in-person celebration, some told KHON2 that it was the best Mother’s Day gift anyone could ask for.

The band came out first to treat the crowd of about 200 to tunes they all know and love. The atmosphere was electric.

“We’ve got some energy going on here,” said UH volleyball fan Wayne Gabaylo, “everybody’s got their signs too and they’re here to celebrate the ‘Bows.”

The team would not be in the position they are in without the aunties who have supported them through thick and thin. One said she could barely contain herself as the ‘Bows were closing in on the third and final set of the 2022 championship.

“Oh my God! I was jumping up and down in my living room, all by myself,” said UH volleyball fan Wally Wake. “This is the best way to celebrate Mother’s Day, championship team! We’re so proud of them.”

KHON2 had to know if some moms felt as if they have adopted the ‘Bows as their own.

“I wish,” said UH volleyball fan Kaylene Yee, “I had two daughters, why not have more sons?”

“They grew up with the kids,” said Glenn Yee, Kaylene’s husband. “You know, so you follow their careers and you’re just glad that they succeed.”

Former indoor Wahine volleyball standout and current beach volleyball player Brooke Van Sickle was even in attendance, and said there is never enough love to show to UH fans.

“All the aunties are always like, ‘Oh we’ve been supporting the program for so many years!’ And it’s just like, It’s so nice to be able to play for a program that has support like that and it’s just one-of-a-kind in the country,” Van Sickle said. “It’s unreal, the support, it’s amazing.”

Folks of all ages were there, including 7-year-old Keira, who is just beginning her journey as a UH fan.

“So I just started being a fan this year and I’m super proud of them,” Keira said.

Keiki and kupuna, new and old — all of the fans seemed to be celebrating and looking ahead.

“We’re excited, we’re still excited,” Wake said. “Three-peat!”