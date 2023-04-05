HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another contentious confirmation hearing for one of Governor Josh Green’s cabinet members.

A key legislative committee is recommending the approval of Tommy Johnson to lead the Department of Public Safety.

But, there was plenty of opposition from the union representing prison guards.

Many adult corrections officers have blown the whistle about long shift times due to short staff dating back to 2020. But, public safety said they’re also suffering from a wave of retiring ACO’s that have outpaced recruitment.”

OCCC staff member testifying against Tommy Johnson: “Our facility, I can’t speak for other facilities I don’t work at, is in grave danger. It’s in, the physical layout, the staffing levels the burnout rate the retirement rate, it’s a mess. If something isn’t done differently and immediately. I’m afraid of what will happen.”

Johnson said a big staffing problem involves ACO’s calling out on sick or family leave. He notes that he’s increased recruit hirings by 50%.

Tommy Johnson, nominee for department public safety director: “One we have a lot of absences we need to address the core reason why the folks are not coming to work and try to deal with this and say ok what is it going to take to have you guys come to work? And then provide a working environment conducive to wanting to be there to wanting to be there and be part of the solution.”

The department of public safety says it has ACO positions filled. But, thirty-five percent of those have approved leave under the family and medical leave act.

Sen. Glenn Wakai, (D) Senate Public Safety Committee Chair: “The fact he mentioned an average ACO might work seven months out of the year and five months is due to vacation sick leave paid family leave that is totally unacceptable we need to get to the root of that and make sure that our corrections officers are paid well but they got to show up to work.”

As for overcrowding, Johnson wants to reduce recidivism by making sure inmates have proper documentation upon release to get jobs and apply for safety net programs.

United public workers, which is the union for ACO’s declined comment today. Johnson will now have to pass a full Senate vote.