Green Holiday Business Hawaii Restaurant Cards expiration date extended

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Green Holiday Business Hawaii Restaurant cards were set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 31. Instead, some cardholders ran into a few problems.

According to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, there was a time zone issue by the card vendor.

Some Hawaii residents reported that their green Holiday Business Hawaii Restaurant cards were emptied at 11:59 p.m. eastern time instead of Hawaii time. That’s because, the card vendor “Fiserv” is on the east coast.

DEBEDT says Fiserv has reprogrammed the cards and the expiration date is now extended until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

The green Holiday Business Hawaii Restaurant cards differ from the blue cards that were given out earlier in 2020. The green cards were a way for local businesses to gift their employees over the holidays.

Green Holiday Business Hawaii Restaurant card

