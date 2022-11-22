HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov.-Elect Josh Green has announced his initial choices to lead his staff into his first term in office as Hawai’i’s Governor.

“I am assembling a team that will help me drive an ambitious agenda for Hawaiʻi during the next four years. It is a group of dedicated, qualified professionals with years of experience in their respective fields. Each brings with them the passion to make a difference and meet the challenges facing Hawaiʻi,” said Hawai’i Gov.-Elect Josh Green.

His Chief of Staff will continue to be Brooke Wilson. She acted as Green’s Chief of Staff for the last four years as Lt. Gov. of Hawai’i. According to Green, “Wilson worked with the Governor-elect on the state’s first master-planned Kauhale [tiny home village] and the development of the “Housing is Healthcare” model to address chronic homelessness.” Wilson’s background is comprised of 20 years of career experience in myriad industries including government, construction, non-profit, technology and communications.

Green’s Chief Housing Officer will be Nani Medeiros who will be steering the Governor’s “initiatives on workforce and affordable housing, homelessness and social service policies.” Currently, Medeiros is the Executive Director for HomeAid Hawai’i and “developed Kama’okū a Kauhale of 37 tiny homes to address homelessness.” Medeiros has an extensive background in this arena having spent 13 years in the state legislature, five years in the executive branch of the state and six years at the Hawai’i Primary Care Association.

Green has turned his attention to a strong team of women that will lead his initiatives through his first term including:

Lori Abe, as Deputy Chief of Staff, who has served as Vice President for the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi.

Makana McClellan, as Director of Communications, who has served as Director of Business Development & Community Relations and the Director of Marketing & Communications at Shriners Children’s Hospital and Public Information Officer for The Queen’s Health Systems.

Felea’i Tau, as Director of Constituent Services and Protocol, who has been Green’s office manager for 18 years and was Special Assistant to the Lieutenant Governor.

Keala Patterson, as Protocol Officer, who was the Director of Public Affairs at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

Krystle Cook, as Administrative Services Officer, who was an Advancement Operations Officer at Punahou School.

Shari Carter will be the Executive Assistant to the First Lady. She has worked as the Administrative Services Officer for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Green has also identified 15 more staff who will oversee and work within critical roles for the Governor’s office.

Green is still going through applications and interviews for many positions needed to participate on Cabinets, as staff and on Boards and Commissions. If you are interested in joining Green’s team, you go to this website for more information and application procedures.

“I have been so excited to see the incredible quality of applicants who have already applied to work in the administration. This really gives me hope that a great future lies ahead for our state,” added Green.

Gov.-Elect Green will be inaugurated on Monday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena. This is a public event; doors open at 9 a.m with the ceremony commencing at 11 a.m.