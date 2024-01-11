HONOLULU (KHON) — Hawaii officers of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have detected and recovered the most firearms from travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2023.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Nationwide, a total of 6,737 firearms were recovered from 265 airports in 2023, with five of them being discovered in Hawaiian airports.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), the largest and busiest airport in the islands, accounted for three firearms, with Kahului Airport (OGG) and Kona International (KOA) each adding one discovery of their own.

The firearm found at OGG was the first discovery since 2018.

Reports said all discoveries were made “during routine X-ray screening of carry-on property.”

Approximately 858 million travelers were screened through TSA in 2023. The TSA said they “discovered one firearm for every 127,356 travelers screened.”

At HNL, officers screened a total of 9,841,600 travelers, with one firearm being found every 3,280,533.

The U.S airport that came out on top for firearm discoveries in 2023 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, recovering 451 firearms.

Any firearms found in carry-on or checked luggage of a passenger is immediately removed and reported to the local airport law enforcement agency, where further investigation is conducted.

Those who must transport a firearm can only fly on a commercial aircraft and must declare the item at their airline ticket counter prior to traveling. The firearm must then be unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and be checked at the airline counter.

For any travelers who need more information on whether an item is permitted in checked or carry-on luggage, resources are available in the “Can I Bring” section of the TSA mobile app or website. Travelers are also encouraged to tweet or message questions and pictures to @AskTSA from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. HST.