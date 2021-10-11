Great Hawaii ShakeOut part of national earthquake readiness drill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials continue to assess whether there was any damage from Sunday’s 6.2 magnitude earthquake on the Big Island.

The quake happened about nine miles off Naalehu shortly before noon.

Experts say it was the strongest earthquake since the Leilani Estates eruption in 2018.

This one was not related to any volcanic activity. It’s actually similar to the magnitude 6.7 magnitude earthquake in 2006 off Kiholo bay.

“That was a big earthquake, ” said Matthew Patrick, geologist with Hawaii Volcano Observatory. “I was at home. I felt the house shake. It went one for quite a while that eruption, sorry that earthquake was located south off shore of the island. It was not directly associated with Kilauea, the current eruption. It was basically related to the fact that the island the mass of the volcanos is kind flexing and bending the oceanic plate and that creates kind of stress on the plate and the crust. It triggered these kind of earthquakes that are associated with flexture and bending of the crust.”

Every third Thursday in October is the Great Hawaii Shakeout which is part of a national earthquake readiness drill.

“You practice the steps you need to take if you were to feel an earthquake which are drop, cover and hold on,” said Holly Stark of HI-EMA. “I like to think of it when you are in a rush or in a panicking state. You can do things like misplace your keys while you’re holding them, or wonder where your phone is while you’re talking on it. Practicing these things in what we call blue skies will just help make it a permanent part of our reaction to disasters and things like that.”

Individuals, businesses, even classrooms can take part in the Great Hawaii Shakeout. Click here for more information.