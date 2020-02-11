“Gravy all over!” Rainbow Drive-In set to open Ewa Beach location

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Rainbow Drive-In fans, get ready for more “gravy all over!”

The popular local restaurant is taking its plate lunches to Ewa Beach with the addition of their fourth location.

The new location will be in the Laulani Village Shopping Center.

A grand opening date is still pending, but the latest addition to the franchise is set to open sometime in March.

Rainbow Drive-In announced the news to their costumers on their Facebook page Monday evening.

The original restaurant opened on October 2, 1961 in Kapahulu. The second opened in May 2018 in Kalihi and the third at Pearlridge Center the following year in February 2019.