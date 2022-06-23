HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, June 27 construction will begin for a gravesite locator and new public restroom at Punchbowl.



Construction will take place next to Columbaria Court 13 and the parking lot next to the court will be closed during the duration of the project. If you need access to the court you can park along Mall Dr. North and Inner Dr. North.

The restrooms at the Honolulu Memorial and Visitors Center will remain open during construction.



Motorists are urged to be cautious when driving through the site.

The project is expected to be completed by February 2023.



For more information, visit the National Cemetery Administration website or call (808)-532- 3720 for Punchbowl staff.