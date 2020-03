HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Kauai Humane Society hopes to triple its ability to help kittens in need — and a grant from talk show host Rachel Ray will help make that happen.

Each year, hundreds of kittens come to the Kauai Humane Society for care. A more than $8,000 grant from the Rachel Ray Foundation should help cover the cost of that care, expand the kitten rescue program, and even fund the second annual kitten shower.