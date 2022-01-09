Grand Princess cruise ship arrived in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Honolulu on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The ship started out in California.

This is the first cruise ship with passengers that will get off the ship since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled to leave Honolulu at 11 p.m. Jan. 9.

The state recently reached an agreement with Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

The Hawaii State Department of Transportation (HDOT) Public Information Officer Jai Cunningham said part of the agreement between the cruise lines and the state requires at least 99% of passengers to be vaccinated against COVGID – which is above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold of 95%.

Those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and admitted on board must have a negative test. Those who are onboard the cruise ship will also follow the state’s Safe Travels program, just like passengers arriving by plane.

COVID cases on cruises will be reported to Hawaii authorities, and cruise ships are equipped with isolation rooms and medical facilities to prevent taxing local health care resources.