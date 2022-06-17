HONOLULU (KHON2) –A new cookie shop is popping up this weekend at the International Market Place in Waikiki.

Kyra Lung is a 16-year-old business owner who runs and operates her business Kyra the Baker.

The grand opening will be taking place Saturday, June 18 and the shop is located on the second floor right next to Sketchers and Harley Davidson.

“I can’t thank Waikiki International Marketplace enough for this unforgettable business opportunity,” said Kyra. “Opening a shop has been a huge dream of mine ever since I started this small cookie business in 2018.”

Kyra created her cookie business in 2018 out of her passion for baking and spreading happiness.

She said her main goal when creating the business was to raise funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Ronald McDonald House and to make her friends and family smile on their birthdays.

At first Kyra was making and baking more than just cookies but in 2021 she changed the business to primarily focus on selling cookies.

She now gets to continue running her business thanks to the support she received from the International Marketplace team.

“I’m excited to share my cookies with island locals and visiting tourists around the world thanks to everyone’s support,” said Kyra.

As of 2022 Kyra has sold more than 5 thousand cookies, hosted numerous pop-ups, catered for parties and continues to share her love for baking cookies with the people on Oahu.

Some unique cookie flavors you can look forward to trying are S’mores, Reese’s stuffed, brownie, strawberry cheesecake, Bischoff and more.

Kyra is still in High School and hopes to one day expand her business and continue to share her hand-crafted freshly baked cookies throughout the island.

For more information on her cookie shop head to her website or follow her business Instagram account to see the monthly cookie flavors.