HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are food events and then there are food events. The Grand Lānai Restaurant Week at the International Market Place in Waikīkī is one of those extra ono food events.

The International Market Place has a large selection of popular eateries. There are what is known as chef-driven restaurants that delight the senses.

The 2023 Grand Lānai Restaurant Week is celebrating its fifth year and promises to be a foodie’s delight.

There will be “unique-to-the-week” prix fixe menus and special culinary creations provided by more than nine restaurants housed in the International Market Place.

These are the participating restaurants:

Crackin’ Kitchen.

Eating House 1849.

Herringbone.

Liliha Bakery.

Moani Wakīkī.

Shorefyre.

Skybox Taphouse.

STRIPSTEAK.

Kūhiō Avenue Food Hall.

Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats.

These participating restaurants will be offering all sorts of edible items from lobster to linguiça and prime rib to poi.

The International Market Place boasts that it is the home to Waikīkī’s largest collection of restaurants, cafes quick bites and open-air dining. As such, it offers a wide variety of choices that can satisfy any craving and any particularly picky palate.

Grand Lanai Restaurant Week is a fantastic opportunity that these restaurants use to showcase the finest local ingredients that contribute to some of the most creative preparations. The techniques used to create the cuisine and use of techniques that are inspired by Hawaii’s global population.

This means that much of the offerings being given at the Grand Lānai Restaurant Week are one-time options created especially for the event. There are many different pairings and lots of package options that can work with many different budgets.

The event will even offer local, live music.

Keiki will eat for free on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at select restaurants. You can enjoy a complimentary Keiki Meal when you purchase two adult entrees at Moani Waikiki, Eating House 1849 and Shorefyre.

The International Market Place is located 2330 Kalākaua Avenue. Grand Lānai Restaurant Week runs from Monday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 8.

This event makes a great gift package for that special someone who has a birthday during the week of the event.

So, take a moment to clear your calendar of events so you can take advantage of all that the event has to offer.