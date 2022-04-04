KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A grand jury indicted a man for an incident involving a minor that happened in November.

The indictment alleges Elgin Marcos, 20, is charged with promoting child abuse and violation of privacy.

The indictment alleges that he produced or participated in the preparation of child pornography, and released it or threatened to release it.

His charge of promoting child abuse in the first degree is a class A felony that could lead to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

He is in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.