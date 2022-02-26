HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Feb. 26, Honolulu Police teamed up with community members and volunteers to help restore Chinatown’s beauty.

Over 40 people came together to paint over graffiti left on the bridges near River Street, as well as buildings and electrical and traffic control boxes.

The Graffiti Paint Out is an event that happens quarterly.

Volunteers said that graffiti has continued to be a problem and a common complaint from businesses despite the past efforts made to remove them.

“You know, it takes away the beauty of this whole Chinatown area. I think that if people would take the opportunity to keep it clean, people will have the opportunity to walk around and visit the shops and restaurants here.” Gale Braceros, Weed and Seed Hawaii Director

The group met at 9 a.m. at Union Mall on Hotel Street.