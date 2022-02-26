HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Feb. 26, Honolulu Police teamed up with community members and volunteers to help restore Chinatown’s beauty.
Over 40 people came together to paint over graffiti left on the bridges near River Street, as well as buildings and electrical and traffic control boxes.
The Graffiti Paint Out is an event that happens quarterly.
Volunteers said that graffiti has continued to be a problem and a common complaint from businesses despite the past efforts made to remove them.
The group met at 9 a.m. at Union Mall on Hotel Street.