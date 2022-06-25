HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mark your calendar and join your local officer for coffee during the Coffee with a Cop event.

The event is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood while enjoying coffee.

No agendas no speeches. The topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

The event was hosted at several locations throughout June but you still have the chance to meet officers on Oahu at these locations and times:

Location: Starbucks (Financial Plaza of the Pacific) – 130 Merchant St #111, Honolulu, Date & time: July 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Haleiwa Starbucks – 66-632 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa Date & time: July 6, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Kipapa Starbucks – 95-221 Kipapa Dr, Mililani Date & time: August 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Contact information regarding the events on Oahu can be found on the Honolulu Police Department website.

Over on Big Island residents are also invited to attend a Coffee with a Cop event in Kealakekua on Thursday, June 30. The event will be located at Gypsea Gelato, 79-7491 Hawaii Belt Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the event on Big Island you can contact Kona Community Policing at (808) 326-4646 ext. 257, 258, or 259.