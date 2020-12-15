Grab-and-Go meal program extended to June of 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free student meals at public schools will continue through June 30, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA).

The Grab-and-go free meal program is getting an extension! Two hundred and three schools across the state will continue receiving free meals during lunchtime.

The decision comes after a letter was sent to the USDA from 18 first ladies and gentlemen across the country, including Hawaii First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige. The letter urges the continuation of fully funded child nutrition programs throughout the entire 2020-21 school year.

“This program supports our effort to serve nutritious meals to public school children who may not have access to balanced meals outside of school. Many families have lost jobs or experienced a decrease an employment, so school meals are more important now than ever,” said First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige.

In October, the Grab-and-Go program served over 700,000 free breakfast and lunch meals to Hawaii students at participating schools.

Bernina Valdez, who is a working mom from Wahiawa, says she picks up meals daily from Wahiawa Elementary School.

“The drive-up line moves quickly because there are about four to five school staff members helping and they are always wearing their masks, so that makes me feel even better,” said Valdez. “I’m very appreciative of the service being provided free of charge and for the convenience it provides me as I am constantly trying to juggle my work schedule with my kids’ schedules.”