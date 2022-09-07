HONOLULU (KHON2) – Are you purchasing a roundtrip ticket through Southwest Airlines any time soon? You might want to consider their exclusive companion pass offer.

The offer ends Sept. 8 so you’ll want to hurry up and purchase your ticket. According to Southwest Airlines if you register and purchase a round trip or two one-way flights by Sept. 8, 2022 and travel by Nov. 17, 2022 your companion will be able to fly free with you from Jan 1, 2023, through March 4, 2023.

In order to be eligible for Southwest’s Companion Pass offer you need to sign up with their frequent flier program, Rapid Rewards and then register online for the offer through their website.

After you sign up you can go on to purchase your tickets and make sure you do so by Sept. 8 and travel no later than Nov. 17, 2022.

According to Southwest Airlines the offer is not valid on flights that are purchased with any Rapid Reward points.

Typically, their companion passes are for their frequent fliers who earn 125,000 qualifying points or take 100 flights in one calendar year. So, this promotion being offered to all is a treat.

For more information about the Companion Pass promotion head to Southwest’s website.

