Governor to appoint representative to fill House District 39 seat

FILE – State Capitol, Honolulu, Hawaii, December 10, 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Candidates interested in filling the House District 39 previously held by Rep. Ty Cullen can apply.

The Governor will select someone from a list of three people by Saturday, April 9.

A candidate statement is available starting Thursday, Feb. 10 at noon online at the Hawaii Democrat Party website.

To request an application via email, write to vacancy@hawaiidemocrats.org.

The statement is due by Thursday, Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The Democratic Party convenes Sunday, Feb. 20 via Zoom to recommend the three names to Governor Ige.

The appointee must be a member of the Democratic party for at least six months, and a resident in the area that serves House District 39.

The appointee serves the remainder of the term.

