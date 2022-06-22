HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige signed off on bills to increase the state’s minimum wage and a tax rebate for working families, but do not expect a state gas tax holiday. The governor is not falling in line with President Biden’s efforts to lower gas prices.

Hawaii taxpayers could get a $300 refund as early as August.

“Provides $300 per taxpayer for those earning less than $100,000,” said Ige.

Couples who earn less than $200,000 also qualify for the rebate, while those who earn over $100,000 qualify for a $100 tax rebate.

Increasing the minimum wage was also an uphill battle that became a law on Wednesday. Starting Oct.1, the minimum wage will increase from $10.10 to $12. The minimum will increase by two dollars every two years until 2028 when the minimum pay will hit $18.

Brendan Mercado is a restaurant manager who said a minimum pay increase is needed as everyday expenses are also on the rise.

Mercado said, “I think with inflation, you know, the rising of prices and stuff it’s bound to happen, so I agree with raising the minimum wage.”

Ige stopped short in supporting President Biden’s request for states to also consider a state gas tax holiday, which currently sits at 16 cents. President Biden is also calling for Congress to waive the federal gas tax of 18 cents for three months.

“We are not considering that at this time, as you know our highways need the funds to keep it going you know the gas tax is a small portion of that,” Ige said. “But clearly the short term holiday would be difficult to implement and certainly the impact would be limited.”

But drivers like Genesis Lutu said they would like the governor to consider a gas tax break.

“Definitely some help, lower gas prices would be good because the cost of living here is expensive as it is,” Lutu said.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said lifting the state gas tax could cost them about $5 to $6 million dollars in revenue.

Ige said oil companies could be the ones that end up profiting.

“The oil companies would not be necessarily required to pass those savings onto the consumer which is the biggest challenge how do we make certain any relief gets to the consumer,” said Ige.

The state’s Department of Taxation will release more information about the tax rebates in the coming days.