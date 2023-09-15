HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lahaina residents have until the end of Friday, Sept. 15, to apply for housing with the Red Cross.

Many displaced residents have said they are worried that they’re going to be kicked out of the hotels they’ve been living in, once visitors are welcomed back Oct. 8.

Governor Josh Green assures West Maui residents that they will not be kicked out once visitors return.

“We’re not going to kick people out of hotels,” he said during an interview on Friday. “We may consolidate hotels so that four or five hotels are where people stay, but we’re going to cover everyone who is eligible.”

“They may move to better settings where they have a kitchen, where they have a yard where their kids can get comfortable,” he added.

He said the goal is to get residents who qualify into longer term rentals for 18 months to two years. He also encourages short-term vacation rental owners to consider moving to long term rentals to help with the lack of housing in West Maui and the state housing crisis.

The federal government is covering 90% of the costs for long term rentals.

Gov. Green said the hotels that are currently housing their own employees will have to work with their staff on housing them at a certain rate.

Some West Maui residents questioned the October 8 re-opening date of West Maui, many saying it’s too soon.

Governor Green said there are currently over 10,000 people on Maui who are unemployed and getting people back to work is important too.

“I talked to a lot of people, hundreds of people, about 85% of them wanted us to re-open even before October 8th, because they were losing jobs,” he said. “I know that it’s the right thing to do to help people survive and and recover, and I also know that some people will be mourning, and that’s okay, that’s totally okay. We can accommodate both people’s considerations as we start.”

He said more than 12,000 people were displaced by the fire; 8,000 went to hotels or Airbnbs; about 4,000 went to family households or a friends house or have moved.

For people who didn’t qualify for housing, mostly people who were not Hawaii citizens, they are working on accommodations like tiny homes, similar to kauhale, for roughly 160 people.

KHON2 asked how does Hawaii ensure this type of tragedy doesn’t happen again.

“The reality today here and globally, is things are drier, storms are stronger, and that means that disasters are going to be large. We saw our disaster here. We also saw a disaster in both Libya and Morocco in the last two weeks that resulted in tens of thousands of lost lives,” he said.

Governor said he discussed a climate impact fee for visitors coming to Hawaii last year so the money generated from that fund could go to dealing with any type of catastrophe moving ahead.

“I hope that that’s something we revisit because we’re going to need money to make sure we have more firefighters, that we have more equipment, and we have more money for investigations like this. So it’s a really important discussion to have,” he said.

“It’s likely that Hawaii will lead the way with some recommendations. I think you will see a much more comprehensive approach to using alert warnings, probably it needs to be satellite based to some degree. You will see a movement to move most, if not all, of the vulnerable wires underground and that estimate is $2 billion alone and that’s a long process, but I’ve reached out already to the federal government. I’ve met with people ranging from the secretary of Energy all the way to the president and the HUD folks in between. We just now know that this is going to be a part of our national policy need. We changed our policy prerogatives after 911 to focus on security, we focused a lot of our public health priorities after the COVID pandemic, and now I think it’s going to be climate driven. So I hope people will accept that.

He said the overgrown landscape, the tragedy in Lahaina, and improvements moving forward will be heavily discussed in the upcoming legislative session.

KHON2 asked how does the state improve the battle for water and the housing crisis with a dependency on short-term rentals that should be for residents willing to work in the state.

“We need a comprehensive water policy that takes into account global warming and our housing shortage, and so hopefully we’ll come to terms with that. We will have a big debate about that, and I appreciate everyone who’s given input over the years. That’s one thing. So land and water remains the big battle that we’ve had.

“Now, Airbnb’s, I actually think that this is going to set a precedent, I think that a lot of people will realize that there is a place to transition to a degree from short term rentals to much longer term rentals, and I think we should make that possible for people. It may require some consideration economically so we can bring people there slowly. I think that you have to be mindful that there are local people in many cases that did buy a house with the hope of using that to supplement their job, but we could and should consider changing over time, the way we look at rentals.”

“I would ask anybody who is doing short term rentals on Maui to put their hand up and volunteer to rent them to us for the next 18 months, that would be an incredible help,” Governor Green said.

“It will be a lot more money than a regular rental, but we need to do that. And if we do that for the 12,000 people that were displaced, we’ll come out of this much better and then need to build housing that’s going to be somewhat the prerogative of the people that just were displaced and then the larger prerogative of everybody on Maui, because it will be probably outside of Lahaina,” Governor continued.

“A lot of the early building, we’re not using, we’re not using, I reiterate, the emergency proclamation for considerations over Lahaina because people were sensitive about that. I am using the emergency proclamation statewide in a thoughtful way. You know, it’s not an environmental fight any longer at all. It really wasn’t the first place, but people were very sensitive and accusatory. The need is there, and if we don’t start doing these things, our population will contract very significantly and local people will end up leaving because they don’t have as much opportunity sometimes to afford a house or condo. This is the era we have to change things.”

Governor says he’s putting together a $100 million package to help families immediately. “That’s going to be about $30,000 per displaced family to get through this tough part until they can get to, you know, the future, which is going to be them getting insurance or a settlement. So those are very important things. There is no good in recovery or great in recovery because we lost loved ones.”

He said the Attorney Generals office should have preliminary findings of critical moments during the fire by November or December, with a final report in about a year.

As for the PUC and HECO testifying in front of Congress in less than two weeks, he said, “We’re going to be totally transparent I have no problem with it at all this is where we have to look at everything including policies for the past and policies going forward.”