Governor Ige signs second emergency proclamation to aid with Kauai flood damages

HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Aug. 19, Governor David Ige issued a second supplementary emergency proclamation for Kaua‘i, after heavy rains caused flooding and extensive damage in March.

The declaration provides relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering, and serves to protect the health, safety and welfare of Kaua‘i residents. It also implements emergency management functions and allows the state to provide funds geared towards the quick and efficient relief of damage and losses that have resulted from the floods in March.

Governor Ige originally issued the initial emergency proclamation on April 21 and a first supplementary emergency proclamation on June 20. The second proclamation will extend the same relief through October 18.

