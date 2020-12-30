Governor Ige approves City’s request to test essential travelers with exemptions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s 10th proclamation Tuesday morning, which extends the state of emergency in the City to Feb. 14. The governor also approved the City’s request test essential workers who receive a limited self-quarantine exemption when coming to Oahu.

Under the City’s order, CISA essential workers and critical employees who arrive on Oahu through the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport would be subject to three post-arrival tests. The designated exemption holders will need to pay for and take their first test at the City’s COVID-19 mobile testing lab, which opened up earlier this year.

The City says those who receive confirmation of their partial exception from quarantine will also be asked to install a LumiSight Workplace application. After installing the app. the exempted worker will then be directed to check in daily through the app for the period of the 10-day quarantine as part of the City’s “daily wellness check.”

The proclamation states:

“By voluntarily exercising the exemption granted by the State, and using the LumiSight Workplace application, Exemption Holders agree to share the location data provided at the time of their responses to daily wellness/location checks, via the application, with City and State authorities to ensure compliance with the exemption granted.”

The added measures are meant to help with contact tracing efforts and proper quarantine enforcement. Those who are granted an exemption, are only allowed to break self-quarantine to perform their critical infrastructure responsibilities. Anyone who does not receive confirmation of their partial exemption is required to self-quarantine the entire 10 days.

“They’re suppose to be tested when they arrive, but we don’t know if they are,” explained Mayor Caldwell in a news conference on Tuesday. “This provides an additional level of safety, especially for those (workers) that are going back and forth.”

