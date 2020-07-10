Governor Ige appoints Bennette Misalucha to fill Senator Breene Harimoto’s seat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige has chosen someone to fill the seat left vacant by the death of state Senator Breene Harimoto.

Bennette Misalucha was appointed to the seat that covers Pearl City, Aiea through Halawa.

A former vice president at Central Pacific Bank, Misalucha owns a business strategy and communications company. In addition to her other professional endeavors, she also worked as a reporter, writer and news producer at KHON Channel 2 News and in the Philippines.

She still needs to be qualified by the senate before taking office.

Harimoto died last month after a long battle with cancer.

