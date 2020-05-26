Governor hosts small remembrance ceremony at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Governor David Ige was joined by a handful of others including First Lady Dawn Ige for a small remembrance ceremony.
Afterwards the governor shared this message.
“I respectively ask that we take a moment to reflect upon the meaning of memorial day,” said Gov. Ige. “And renew our commitment and shared desire to live in freedom and peace so that our nation’s veterans would not have died in vain.”
