HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Supreme Court is about to get two new justices who will be announced Monday, Oct. 23.

Governor Green will announce his two nominees at the state capitol in a closed event.

They will replace retired justices Michael Wilson and Paula Nakayama.

The judicial selection commission chose six finalists to submit to the governor.

Four of the six are women, and five of the six are currently on the district, circuit or intermediate state court benches.