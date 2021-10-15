Governor David Ige orders flags at half-staff in honor of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has ordered the state to lower the United States flag and the Hawai’i state flag at half-staff at the State Capitol including all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai’i National Guard in the State of Hawai’i, starting at midnight on Friday, through Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to Ige, this action marks the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D. C. to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and their families.

“Let’s take a moment this weekend to pay tribute to our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our communities across the country and remember the families they left behind,” Ige said.

Ige followed the direction of President Joe Biden, his proclamation can be found here.