Governor David Ige extends the disaster relief period for Maui and Kaua’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, Governor David Ige issued a fifth proclamation that extends the disaster emergency relief period and supports the state’s effort to provide relief for Maui and Kaua’i after the heavy storms in March of 2021.

Ige said the first proclamation establishing a disaster relief period for Maui and Kaua’i was made on Mar. 9. The second proclamation was issued on May 6, the third proclamation on July 1, and the fourth proclamation on Oct. 29.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

According to Ige, this proclamation also gives the governor the authority to spend state funds appropriated to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawai’i.

Ige said the fifth proclamation continues through Dec. 28 of this year, unless it is terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.