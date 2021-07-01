Governor adds another extension to disaster relief period for damage caused by March’s heavy rains

A bridge off Peahi Road is overcome by floodwaters above the Kaupakalua Reservoir and Dam after heavy rainfall on Monday in Haiku, Maui, Hawaii, on Monday, March 8, 2021. Heavy rains caused a dam to overflow on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and and nearby residents in the community of Haiku are being evacuated, county officials said Monday.(Kehaulani Cerizo/The Maui News via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige on Thursday signed a third proclamation extending the emergency disaster relief period for Oahu and the counties of Maui and Kauai, following heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides in March this year.

The severe weather also caused Maui officials to fear a dam failure at Kaupakalua Dam in Haiku. Heavy rain washed out the Peahi Bridge and displaced the Kaupakalua Bridge, making roads impassable.

This proclamation gives Ige the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to provide quick and efficient relief of damage and losses caused by the flooding and other effects of the heavy rains.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through August 30, 2021.

Click here for a list of resources for Hawaii residents impacted by flooding.