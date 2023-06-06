HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you unlawfully ship tobacco products, you could be slapped with criminal charges.

Gov. Josh Green signed a new measure into law today.

Under it a person who knowingly and unlawfully ships tobacco products — which also includes vaping products — valued at less than 10 thousand dollars, could face misdemeanor charges.

Anything valued above 10 thousand dollars would be classified as a class C felony. The governor said this change will help to better regulate smoking products that enter the state.

“Tobacco is poison ok and tobacco use continues to be the single most preventable cause of disease that we could deal with, that we can affect when we make good decisions as policy makers, it causes death in the united states, so this is a monumental first step in protecting our keiki from big tobacco.” Hawaii State Gov. Josh Green

Any business selling tobacco products must have a retail tobacco permit by the state. The new law takes effect on July first.