HONOLULU (KHON2) — Improving care for our elderly and disabled. That’s the purpose behind several new laws.

Governor Josh Green signed several measures today to improve care for our kupuna, encourage awareness and adaptability for those with disabilities and make technology more accessible for multi-lingual people.

Among them is helping to educate our kupuna on Medicare raising awareness on alzheimer’s disease and cracking down on illegal care homes.

Rep John Mizuno, chair and committee on Human Services said, “Any of those illegal care homes, if you’re watching this we’re coming for you. You will close down. It’s about consumer protection, it’s about caring for our kupuna.”

The new illegal care home law will bring to an end referrals to illegal care homes. And it will raise the penalty for those running these facilities.