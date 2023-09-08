HONOLULU (KHON2) — One day after state Housing Chief Officer Nani Medeiros announced she’s resigning, the governor said he plans to make some changes.

Medeiros resigned because she received threats that were made against her and her family. She was the first person appointed to the position to lead the governor’s housing team. The governor said he plans to allow more input as the housing team moves forward but with certain conditions.

“I will improve it by putting more opportunities for input participation, but it has to be done in a respectful way, you can’t be combative and threatening like it occurred for Nani.” Hawaii State Gov. Josh Green

As for replacing Medeiros, the governor said he might instead appoint a committee to lead the housing team.