HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Josh Green says the scope of the devastation on Maui is difficult to express. But made a vow that we will recover from this tragedy better than ever. That was the message he sent in his address Friday evening.

The governor gave the address with the First Lady Jaime Green by his side. He spoke of the hard work that has been done so far. But there’s plenty still ahead.

He acknowledged that the process of identifying those who lost their lives has been agonizing for the families waiting to hear the news. As well as hearbreaking for those sifting through the debris.

He also shared stories of tragedy, loss, and hope.

“I spoke with an 80-year-old Japanese man who shared that for the last decade he had

spent most of his time volunteering in West Maui, and now he’s unable to locate two of

his best friends. A young Filipina woman, seven months pregnant, cried as she told me she didn’t know

how she would make it to her next medical appointment to make sure her baby is safe

and healthy. With tears in her eyes, she told me that she intends to name her baby Faith,” said the governor.

The governor adds that he has ordered a comprehensive assessment of the response to the fires. And he plans to get to the bottom of exactly how the fire started.

He added that when Lahaina is rebuilt, is will serve as a living memorial to the loved ones who are lost. He says Lahaina will rise again. It will be a symbol of our resilience, our values, and our sacred bonds of ohana.