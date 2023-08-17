HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid the ongoing shortage of school bus drivers, Gov. Josh Green has issued an emergency proclamation that would allow the state to use vehicles other than school buses to transport students.

The governor’s office said the shortfall in drivers has had an impact on the Department of Education and other independent schools.

So far, school bus routes have been fully or partially suspended at 10 high schools on Oahu and four schools on the island of Kauaʻi.

According to the governor’s office, the EP would allow the following:

Allows the Department of Transportation to grant exemptions for the use of vehicles other than school buses for the transport of students.

Will ensure that the DOE and other independent schools can provide transportation support for students.

Extends the emergency period through October 15.

