Gov. Ige tours Kauai landslide, visits cut-off communities

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (AP) — In his first trip off Oahu in over a year because of the pandemic, Hawaii Gov. David Ige toured where a landslide cut off several communities on the north shore of Kauai.

Heavy rains triggered the landslide last week that cut off the only roadway in and out of Hanalei and other northern communities. Ige planned to visit sites from Princeville to Haena.

One lane of Kuhio Highway has been opened for emergency response such as fire fighting and EMS, critical services such as garbage pickup and postal service, as well as delivery of critical supplies such as medicine and food.