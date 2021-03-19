Gov. Ige tours Kauai landslide, visits cut-off communities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Landslide on Kuhio Highway, Kauai, March 11, 2021. (Courtesy: Hawaii DOT)

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (AP) — In his first trip off Oahu in over a year because of the pandemic, Hawaii Gov. David Ige toured where a landslide cut off several communities on the north shore of Kauai.

Heavy rains triggered the landslide last week that cut off the only roadway in and out of Hanalei and other northern communities. Ige planned to visit sites from Princeville to Haena.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

One lane of Kuhio Highway has been opened for emergency response such as fire fighting and EMS, critical services such as garbage pickup and postal service, as well as delivery of critical supplies such as medicine and food.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wet and gusty trade wind pattern will continue into the weekend

Drivers feel the pothole pains after wet weather

Some Oahu businesses offer alternatives to prom, what they may look like, what safety protocols are in place

Tips to make sure your family is prepared for an emergency or natural disaster

More Top Stories

Trending Stories