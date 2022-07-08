HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige will sign a bill that would establish a new Department of Law Enforcement.

The signing ceremony will take place around 1 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

Following a series of bill signing ceremonies, the governor will sign HB2171 into law.

So far, Gov. Ige has already signed several bills into law for 2022. On Thursday, July 7, he signed bills focused on education in Hawaii, medical education and training, as well as loan repayment for health care professionals.

Gov. Ige has also signed bills related to minimum wage and tax refunds, bills that will contribute to the state’s renewable energy and environmental goals, affordable housing and the state’s budget.

He also announced his Intent to Veto list for 2022 and outlined his line-item vetoes related to the state budget.