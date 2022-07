HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will sign three bills related to affordable housing into law during a ceremony on Friday, July 1.

It will take place at around 3:30 p.m.

The three bills include HB2512 relating to ʻOhana Zones, HB2233 relating to temporary assistance for needy families and SB3048 relating to state funds.