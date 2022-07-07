HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige signed five bills into law related to education in Hawaii.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday, July 7.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

These are the education-related bills Gov. Ige signed into law:

HB2000: Appropriates funds to the school facilities authority, expanding access to pre-kindergarten to keiki who are eligible.

SB2182: Establishes a school garden coordinator position within the Department of Education.

SB2818: Establishes a summer learning coordinator position within the DOE.

SB2862: Appropriates funds to install air conditioning units for public school classrooms.

HB1561: Establishes a workforce readiness program, providing students with the opportunities to earn associate degrees, workforce development diplomas, pre-apprenticeship certificates and other industry-recognized certificates.

At around 1:30 p.m., Gov. Ige will also sign two more bills into law. These relate to medical education and training, as well as loan repayment for healthcare professionals.