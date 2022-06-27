HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced the bills that are on his Intent to Veto list and which ones he signed into law.
Overall, Gov. Ige vetoed 30 bills, including one on bail reform. The announcement was made in a news conference on Monday, June 27.
In the weeks leading up to Monday’s news conference, Hawaii’s four county mayors have pressured Gov. Ige to veto the bail reform bill, which would have allowed people arrested for non-violent crimes — including Class C felonies — to be released without paying bail.