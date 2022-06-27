FILE — Gov. David Ige during a news conference at the Hawaii State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Courtesy: Gov. David Ige’s office)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced the bills that are on his Intent to Veto list and which ones he signed into law.

Overall, Gov. Ige vetoed 30 bills, including one on bail reform. The announcement was made in a news conference on Monday, June 27.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In the weeks leading up to Monday’s news conference, Hawaii’s four county mayors have pressured Gov. Ige to veto the bail reform bill, which would have allowed people arrested for non-violent crimes — including Class C felonies — to be released without paying bail.