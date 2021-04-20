Gov. Ige to order flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Vice President Walter Mondale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced he will order the U.S. flag and the Hawaii state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state facilities in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Mondale died on Monday, April 19, at 93 years old.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday, April 20, he will make the order at the direction of President Biden. Flags will fly at half-staff until the sun sets on the day of Mondale’s interment. The White House will release a second flag order after Mondale’s interment date has been set.

Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator. He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.