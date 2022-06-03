HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige signed a bill to keep communities safe when it comes to guns.

The bill requires the physical inspection of guns that law enforcement said are threats to public safety.

The guns that need a physical inspection are guns brought from out of state, guns transferred privately between two people, and guns without serial numbers.

This bill that was signed restored part of a previous gun law that was struck down by a federal court last year.

“Despite our fight to keep our community safe, innocent victims continue to lose their lives to gun violence,” said Ige.

Ige proclaimed June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day.