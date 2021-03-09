Gov. David Ige signs emergency declaration as heavy rains pummel the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige signed an emergency declaration for the entire state, as heavy rains brought flooding, landslides and prompted evacuations in at least two counties.

Rising water levels in reservoirs have increased the risk of erosion, seepage, piping and fear of dam failure across the state.

The emergency declaration covers the counties of Hawaii, Maui, Kalawao, Oahu and Kauai.

It gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health and safety of residents and visitors in Hawaii. The declaration supports the state’s efforts to provide quick relief to losses caused by flooding and other weather-related conditions.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through May 8.