Gov. Ige signs bill aimed at rolling back employers unemployment tax rate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill that aims to roll back an increase to the amount of unemployment tax state employers are required to pay was approved and signed by Governor David Ige Tuesday afternoon.

The bill is the latest legislation to offer relief for most employers, who would have otherwise had to pay nearly four times the usual amount of tax per worker into the unemployment insurance fund.

The measure also conforms the manner of filing claims for partial benefits to the same as for total or part-total benefits seen in previous years.