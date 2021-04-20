Gov. Ige releases over $278M in funding for capital improvement projects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige announced on Monday that the state has released more than $278 million for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) in the month of March. The funds offer support for critical public infrastructure projects across the state.
The following list shows who the money is going to and the amount released:
Statewide:
- Highway planning: $2.9 million
- Lump Sum R&M Hawaiian Home Lands Existing Infrastructure: $1,458,327
- Rental Housing Revolving Fund Infusion: $50 million
- Unemployment Insurance (UI) Information Technology (IT): $10 million
- Various Schools, EDSPECS Update: $500 thousand
- Various Schools, Unanticipated ADA Compliance Ready-Response Funds: $2 million
City and County if Honolulu:
- Castle High School: $1.5 million
- Department of Defense, Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home: $300 thousand
- Dole Middle School: $300 thousand
- Haha‘ione Elementary School: $270 thousand
- Hawaii State Hospital: $8,997,000
- Hawaii State Veterans Home: $2,777,188
- HCDA Stadium Development District: $2.5 million
- Henry J. Kaiser High School: $378 thousand
- Hōkūlani Elementary School: $230 thousand
- Kaimukī High School: $400 thousand
- Kalani High School: $875 thousand
- Kanoelani Elementary School: $6 million
- Kapunahala Elementary School: $1.5 million
- Lincoln Elementary School: $500 thousand
- Lump Sum Hawaii Health Systems Corporation: $20,150
- Moanalua High School: $3,175,000
- Pauoa Elementary School: $500 thousand
- Pearl City Elementary School (Construction to comply with current ADA standards): $1.2 million
- Pearl City Elementary School (Construction to update existing electrical systems): $100 thousand
- Radford High School: $6 million
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport: $130,305,000.
- Sand Island Access Road Truck Weigh Station: $2,613,000
- St. Francis Healthcare Foundation of Hawaii: $250 thousand
- Sunset Beach Elementary School: $239 thousand
- Wai‘alae Elementary Public Charter School: $465 thousand
- Wai‘anae High School: $750 thousand
- Wai‘anae Intermediate School: $1 million
- Waimānalo Elementary and Intermediate School: $2.5 million
- Waimānalo Health Center: $250 thousand
- Waipahu Elementary School: $1,250,000
- Waipahu Intermediate School: $650 thousand
- Winners’ Camp Foundation: $50 thousand
Kauai County:
- Anaina Hou Community Park: $50 thousand
Hawaii County:
- Hawaiian Home Lands Lot Development: $1,278,000
- Honalo Marshalling Yard: $100 thousand
- Kea‘au High School: $175 thousand
- Kea‘au Middle School: $90 thousand
- Keaukaha Elementary School: $140 thousand
- Lump Sum Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (Kohala Hospital): $500 thousand
- Lump Sum Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (Hilo Medical Center): $475 thousand
- Pāhoa High and Intermediate: $300 thousand
- Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole: $8,928,230
Maui County:
- Kekaulike High School: $10,405,000
- Kula Elementary School: $2,450,000
- Lahainaluna High School: $450 thousand
- Lihikai Elementary School: $200 thousand
- Maui Community Correctional Center: $297 thousand
- Maui High School (finances design and construction for a girl’s athletic locker room): $8 million
- Maui High School (Provides equipment/furniture for the new weight training/)wrestling facilities: $100 thousand
“We’re doing at the local level what President Biden has proposed for the nation: strengthening infrastructure, improving public facilities and delivering good-paying jobs for our state,” said Gov. Ige. “Together, we are expanding opportunities and investing in the future of Hawaii. It is now more important than ever to reimagine and rebuild our communities while ensuring that disadvantaged groups previously impacted don’t get left behind.”