Gov. Ige releases over $278M in funding for capital improvement projects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige announced on Monday that the state has released more than $278 million for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) in the month of March. The funds offer support for critical public infrastructure projects across the state.

The following list shows who the money is going to and the amount released:

Statewide:

Highway planning: $2.9 million

Lump Sum R&M Hawaiian Home Lands Existing Infrastructure: $1,458,327

Rental Housing Revolving Fund Infusion: $50 million

Unemployment Insurance (UI) Information Technology (IT): $10 million

Various Schools, EDSPECS Update: $500 thousand

Various Schools, Unanticipated ADA Compliance Ready-Response Funds: $2 million

City and County if Honolulu:

Castle High School: $1.5 million

Department of Defense, Hawaiʻi State Veterans Home: $300 thousand

Dole Middle School: $300 thousand

Haha‘ione Elementary School: $270 thousand

Hawaii State Hospital: $8,997,000

Hawaii State Veterans Home: $2,777,188

HCDA Stadium Development District: $2.5 million

Henry J. Kaiser High School: $378 thousand

Hōkūlani Elementary School: $230 thousand

Kaimukī High School: $400 thousand

Kalani High School: $875 thousand

Kanoelani Elementary School: $6 million

Kapunahala Elementary School: $1.5 million

Lincoln Elementary School: $500 thousand

Lump Sum Hawaii Health Systems Corporation: $20,150

Moanalua High School: $3,175,000

Pauoa Elementary School: $500 thousand

Pearl City Elementary School (Construction to comply with current ADA standards): $1.2 million

Pearl City Elementary School (Construction to update existing electrical systems): $100 thousand

Radford High School: $6 million

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport: $130,305,000.

Sand Island Access Road Truck Weigh Station: $2,613,000

St. Francis Healthcare Foundation of Hawaii: $250 thousand

Sunset Beach Elementary School: $239 thousand

Wai‘alae Elementary Public Charter School: $465 thousand

Wai‘anae High School: $750 thousand

Wai‘anae Intermediate School: $1 million

Waimānalo Elementary and Intermediate School: $2.5 million

Waimānalo Health Center: $250 thousand

Waipahu Elementary School: $1,250,000

Waipahu Intermediate School: $650 thousand

Winners’ Camp Foundation: $50 thousand

Kauai County:

Anaina Hou Community Park: $50 thousand

Hawaii County:

Hawaiian Home Lands Lot Development: $1,278,000

Honalo Marshalling Yard: $100 thousand

Kea‘au High School: $175 thousand

Kea‘au Middle School: $90 thousand

Keaukaha Elementary School: $140 thousand

Lump Sum Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (Kohala Hospital): $500 thousand

Lump Sum Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (Hilo Medical Center): $475 thousand

Pāhoa High and Intermediate: $300 thousand

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole: $8,928,230

Maui County:

Kekaulike High School: $10,405,000

Kula Elementary School: $2,450,000

Lahainaluna High School: $450 thousand

Lihikai Elementary School: $200 thousand

Maui Community Correctional Center: $297 thousand

Maui High School (finances design and construction for a girl’s athletic locker room): $8 million

Maui High School (Provides equipment/furniture for the new weight training/)wrestling facilities: $100 thousand

“We’re doing at the local level what President Biden has proposed for the nation: strengthening infrastructure, improving public facilities and delivering good-paying jobs for our state,” said Gov. Ige. “Together, we are expanding opportunities and investing in the future of Hawaii. It is now more important than ever to reimagine and rebuild our communities while ensuring that disadvantaged groups previously impacted don’t get left behind.”